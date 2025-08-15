Italy Awards Top Honours to Khunying Patama and Dr Somsak

Listen to this article

Italy has bestowed two of its highest national honours on two prominent Thai figures in recognition of their exceptional contributions to international relations, philanthropy, and the strengthening of cultural and economic ties between Italy and Thailand.

The Italian Embassy in Bangkok recently hosted a distinguished reception to confer the honours on Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul. The event, attended by ambassadors, senior diplomats, business leaders, and prominent figures in Thai society, celebrated the couple's outstanding contributions to bilateral relations, philanthropy, and international cooperation.

Khunying Patama, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Chairperson of Center for Morality Promotion (Public Organization), Chairperson of Cultural Promotion Fund, Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture, Chair of the Board of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra (TPO), was awarded the title of Commendatore dell'Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana (Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic – OMRI). Her husband, Dr Somsak, a leading business tycoon and philanthropist, received the title of Commendatore dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia (Commander of the Order of the Star of Italy – OSI).

Tala Dionisi, wife of the Italian ambassador, presents the Commendatore dell'Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana decoration to Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

Italian Ambassador to Thailand Paolo Dionisi presents the Commendatore dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia decoration to Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul.

The OMRI, Italy's highest-ranking civilian order, is bestowed upon individuals who have rendered outstanding service to the Republic in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic, and humanitarian activities. The OSI, meanwhile, is granted to foreign nationals who have made significant contributions to promoting friendly relations and cooperation with Italy.

Italian Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Paolo Dionisi, presided over the reception. In his remarks, the ambassador praised both honourees for their lifelong commitment to excellence and cross-cultural dialogue.

"You [Khunying Patama] have already left a tremendous legacy for Thailand and I'm amazed at how energetic and active you still are despite all the past successes you've reached," the ambassador noted. Beyond her support for both domestic and international sports, she has also been deeply involved in cultural, musical, and academic , as well as supporting numerous charitable causes both within Thailand and internationally. Her remarkable dedication is an inspiration to us all. he said, adding that her support was instrumental in Italy's successful bid to host the upcoming Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

"It's hard for me to express in words how much I respect your work and your great life and work achievements, and I think that Thailand's blooming image and respectability abroad owe a lot to you and successful entrepreneurs like you," he said.

Khunying Patama poses for a photo after receiving the decoration.

Catherine Wong (left), ambassador of Singapore, and Hideki Ogawa (right), CEO of G Steel Pcl, GJS Pcl, and president of NS-Siam United Steel Co, attend the ceremony.

Italian Ambassador Paolo Dionisi and his wife pose with Dr Somsak and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul at the decoration ceremony.

"Like your husband, you managed to perfectly blend together both economic vision and political acumen, and you also recognised, in your decade-long career, the key value of people-to-people connections, which really transcend cultural differences and borders," he added.

In recognising Dr Somsak, the ambassador noted his exceptional achievements in Thailand's steel industry and his steadfast support for Italian business interests, particularly his facilitation of projects by Italian industrial group Danieli. "You are a real steel magnate, having built an empire that spans the steel industry from downstream to upstream, and one of the largest steel industries in Southeast Asia. In addition, you founded businesses in construction, real estate, and property development," he said.

The ambassador noted that although Dr Somsak maintains a low profile, he is generous in supporting various charitable causes, not only within the Catholic community in Thailand but also extending his aid to other religious groups, which were highlighted as testaments to his commitment to social progress.

"You are a man of profound vision and skill, but also a living proof of the importance of cultivating both economic and social ties alike in international relations," said Ambassador Dionisi. "I think that Italy and Thailand's long and thriving history of friendship depends a lot on characters like you."

US Ambassador Robert Godec joins in congratulating the couple.

Japanese Ambassador to Thailand Otaka Masato presents a bouquet to congratulate the couple.

Nalinee Taveesin, president of Thailand Trade Representatives, congratulates the couple.

In receiving their decorations, the couple reaffirmed their commitment to fostering international goodwill, cultural understanding, and sustainable development.

In her response, Khunying Patama delivered a heartfelt address, expressing gratitude for the recognition and reaffirming her dedication to strengthening the enduring bond between Italy and Thailand.

"Dr Somsak and I are profoundly humbled and grateful to receive these prestigious decorations," she said. "We are deeply moved that these honours have been presented by you, Ambassador Paolo, whose exceptional leadership and genuine love for Thailand have greatly enriched our bilateral relations."

She highlighted the power of sport in fostering peace and understanding across cultures, tracing her own passion for sport diplomacy to her early education at St. Francis Xavier Convent School.

As Chair of the IOC Culture and Heritage Commission, she pledged continued support for initiatives tied to Milano Cortina 2026, which she described as a celebration of Italy's "beauty, spirit, and rich Olympic tradition."

"We humbly dedicate this recognition to our family, our colleagues, and to all who share a belief in using sport to build a better, more united future," Khunying Patama concluded.

Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Alshuhaibani (left), ambassador of Saudi Arabia, and Park Yongmin, ambassador of South Korea (right), join in congratulating the couple at the event.