British man faces mob attack after wheelie stunt injures Thai woman

Police question the motorcycle rider after the crash in Pattaya on Wednesday. (Photos: Amporn Sangkaew)

CHON BURI – A British man was injured in an angry mob attack after allegedly performing a wheelie on an electric dirt bike and crashing into a Thai woman’s motorcycle in Pattaya late Wednesday, resulting in serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 11.06pm on Soi Bongkot 8 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Rescuers found a pink Honda Scoopy I lying damaged in the middle of the road, with its rider, identified only as Jurairat, suffering a head injury and severe lacerations.

The rescue team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing the 49-year-old woman to a hospital.

According to witnesses, they saw the British rider performing a wheelie on one wheel before losing control and slamming into the woman's motorcycle.

Rescue workers perform CPR on the injured woman.

However, witnesses said that the injured foreign rider blamed Ms Jurairat for the collision.

Enraged by his response, the crowd turned on the rider and attacked him before police intervened and volunteers provided first aid.

Police were reviewing nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to establish the cause and ensure fair proceedings for all parties.

The British man's electric dirt bike.

In June, a foreign man riding a motorcycle was seen performing a wheelie through traffic in Pattaya, prompting widespread criticism on social media and raising concerns over road safety.