Family of three killed after pickup runs red light

A grey Toyota Revo pickup with severe front-end damage following the accident in Chachoengsao province on Thursday. (Photo: สมาคมพุทธอุปถัมภ์แห่งประเทศไทย-กู้ภัยพนม สำนักงานใหญ่ จ.ฉะเชิงเทรา Facebook page)

CHACHOENGSAO – A couple and their four-year-old daughter were killed when a pickup truck ran a red light and hit their motorcycle at an intersection on Thursday.

Police and rescue workers found a black-grey Honda Wave motorcycle torn in two at the traffic lights in Phanom Sarakham district.

Nearby, the child showed faint vital signs, her 27-year-old mother was dead at the scene and her father, 35, was critically injured.

All three were rushed to Phanom Sarakham Hospital, where the father and child later succumbed to injuries.

Wreckage of the family’s motorcycle at the intersection in Chachoengsao province on Thursday. (Photo: สมาคมพุทธอุปถัมภ์แห่งประเทศไทย-กู้ภัยพนม สำนักงานใหญ่ จ.ฉะเชิงเทรา Facebook)

A grey Toyota Revo pickup with severe front-end damage was found stopped at the junction.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the family crossing on a green light when the truck sped through the red light and struck them, sending sparks flying and throwing the victims onto the road.

Police were investigating before taking legal action against the driver.