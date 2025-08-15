Doctors closely monitor conditions of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

People hold pictures of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati while extending their best wishes for her recovery at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, on Jan 5, 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Royal doctors are closely monitoring the health of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati due to a serious blood infection, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement on Friday.

This marks the fourth update since the previous statement issued on Jan 8, 2023.

The princess has been at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital since Dec 15, 2022, after passing out while training her pet dog in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, the day before.

The latest statement said doctors had administered several medications to stabilise her blood pressure after detecting a severe blood infection in her body since last Saturday.

Royal doctors continue to use equipment to support her lung and kidney functions while monitoring her condition closely, the statement added.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 46, is the eldest daughter of His Majesty the King and Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.