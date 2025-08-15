Nakhon Sawan ex-abbot in court over temple fund embezzlement

Listen to this article

Phuthinee Kawinpaisarn, 57, dubbed "Sika Namwan", is taken to the police Anti-Corruption Division for legal proceedings after being arrested at a residence in Pathum Thani province on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The disgraced former abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan and a wealthy businesswoman close to him were taken to court on Thursday for detention in connection with the alleged embezzlement of 4.1 million baht from temple funds.

Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) on Friday morning escorted Sarit Chanprathat, 67 — formerly Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun (Thid Sarit), the ex-abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan — and Ms Phuthinee Kawinpaisarn, 57, also known as “Sika Namwan”, a key suspect in a temple embezzlement case, to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases to seek their detention approval from the Taling Chan Court.

Both, wearing the same civilian clothes as during their initial arrest, declined to answer reporters’ questions as they were led into a police van.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said the probe had made significant progress, particularly in reviewing the temple’s financial records, which revealed multiple irregularities. He cited the long-stalled Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, delayed for 15–20 years despite receiving large donations — including 50 million baht from a businessman — yet leaving only a few million baht in the temple’s accounts. Police are tracing the money trail to find where the funds went.

Officers remain in Nakhon Sawan to gather more evidence and will summon additional witnesses, including contractors and individuals linked to the resignation of the acting director of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University’s Nakhon Sawan campus, which has been tied to the case. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, the ACD, and the Anti-Money Laundering Office will coordinate efforts to bring all suspects to justice.

The former abbot, who also served as ecclesiastical chief of Nakhon Sawan, was accused last month of having a romantic relationship with Ms Phuthinee and embezzling temple funds with her help. Ms Phuthinee, a wealthy local businesswoman, was arrested on Thursday in Khu Khot district, Pathum Thani.

The case gained public attention after widely shared photos showed Thid Sarit and Ms Phuthinee embracing, with the senior monk wearing a wig. Police later found Ms Phuthinee possessed substantial assets — including luxury cars, jewellery, and land — despite lacking a clear source of income.

Thid Sarit, who left the monkhood on July 19, also faces accusations of having secretive relationships with two other women.