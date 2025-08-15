Border soldier found dead after firing M16 in public

Pvt Ratthaphum Thepsiri, 25. (Photo supplied)

A soldier at a base bordering Cambodia was found dead in Surin province near the location where he fired about a dozen shots of an M16 rifle in public, as the Royal Thai Army investigates whether the motive is linked to duty stress.

Pvt Ratthaphum Thepsiri's body was discovered in a bush near Wat Ban Khuen Kaew in Kap Choeng district about 10 hours after the incident.

The 25-year-old fired 12 bullets in public, injuring two men, according to the army.

It is believed he committed suicide after the incident, which occurred around 12.45am.

Pvt Ratthaphum had left the 1,623rd Infantry Company in Kap Choeng with an assault rifle and ammunition without authorisation.

He later fired on a road near the temple, injuring Wutthana Naprakoan, 35, and Anuwat Singchai, 32.

Police seal off the location in Kap Choeng district of Surin province after Pvt Ratthaphum Thepsiri fired M16 bullets in public shortly after midnight on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Mr Anuwat was severely injured and treated at Prasat Hospital, while Mr Wutthana was taken to Surin Hospital, the provincial public health office reported.

The army was working with police to determine the motive.

