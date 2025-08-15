Mass dog poisoning wipes out nearly entire village's pets

Raw chicken mixed with poisoned found nearby the scene. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Several dogs have been poisoned in a village in Si Khiu district, prompting fears among residents that the culprit may be trying to clear the way for a burglary.

The latest incident occurred around 4pm on Aug 14 at Ban Khlong Tabak in tambon Lat Bua Khao, where four dogs were poisoned – three fatally and one in critical condition.

The animals belonged to a 53-year-old resident, Mr Naren Mingkwan, who said the poison appeared to have been mixed with raw chicken and placed near his fence.

The owner and police inspecting the surrounding area of the poisoning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Mr Naren said his dogs were targeted once before, two months ago, when two of his eight mixed-breed Thai–Golden Retrievers died.

Other households in the area have also lost dogs to similar poisonings, leaving only a handful of pets in the village.

Villagers suspect the poisonings are intended to silence guard dogs before a break-in, but no suspect has been identified.

Police are investigating and have been urged to increase patrols to prevent further losses.