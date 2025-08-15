Thailand condemns Cambodian use of mines before international envoys

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa delivers a video briefing to Ottawa Convention state parties' envoys regarding Cambodia's use of landmines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' press conference room in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand has condemned the latest round of mine laying by Cambodia, as well as Cambodia’s refusal to cooperate in removing the traps, during a briefing attended by envoys from over 40 nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducted the briefing on Friday morning for member states of the Ottawa Convention. A total of 67 representatives were present, representing 41 states, one organisation and four signatories to the convention.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa addressed the gathering via a recorded video, as he is currently in China for the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation conference.

He began his address by stating that it would focus on Cambodia’s laying of mines along its border with Thailand to provide a complete picture of the situation.

He emphasised that it was important to share such details with the Ottawa Convention, which opposes the use of mines, as well as with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members attending the 16th Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Mr Maris said that Thailand has upheld its commitment to the Ottawa Convention for over two decades, retrieving more than 99% of mines across about 2,500 square kilometres of land, and rehabilitating survivors of mine injuries to help them return to normal life.

Criticising Cambodia’s recent use of mines, the minister remarked that the international community was appalled by the discovery of landmines along the Thai-Cambodian border, especially given global progress in addressing the humanitarian impacts of such weapons.

He lamented that a Thai soldier was injured after stepping on a mine just five days after the latest ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, asserting that evidence indicates the mine was newly laid by Cambodia.

Repeated mine explosions indicate Cambodia’s intent to infringe upon Thai sovereignty and territory and to undermine the Ottawa Convention, said Mr Maris.

Experts from the Thailand Mine Action Centre and the Thai military with an unexploded explosive device found in a border province attacked by Cambodian forces. (Photo: Special Operations Centre for Thai Cambodian Border Situations Management)

“Thailand condemns in the most severe terms actions that damage the Ottawa Convention and the spirit of the Siem Reap-Angkor Declaration,” Mr Maris told the foreign representatives. He pointed out that the use of mines also violates international humanitarian law.

Recalling that before the recent border unrest, Thailand’s Prime Minister (Paetongtarn Shinawatra) had received assurances from her Cambodian counterpart that mine clearance would proceed, Mr Maris reported that such efforts have been halted, and Cambodian soldiers have even impeded Thai clearance operations in recent years.

Highlighting the issue’s importance to the international community, the foreign minister called on the world to take all necessary measures to stop Cambodia’s use of mines and ensure its compliance with the Ottawa Convention and humanitarian laws.

Foreign representatives of the Ottawa Convention attend the briefing on the landmine situation at the Thailand-Cambodia border. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The matter has been presented to the United Nations Secretary-General, and Asean is being urged to have its interim observer team review the issue in detail, according to Mr. Maris.

In conclusion, the minister invited envoys attending the briefing to observe the mines on Saturday, reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to the Ottawa Convention and the ceasefire.