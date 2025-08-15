Gunman robs gold shop of jewellery worth B8.4m

Security video shows the robber forcing staff to the floor at gunpoint in a gold shop at a shopping mall in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan. The suspect remains at large. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutvoraken)

SAMUT PRAKAN – A lone gunman made off with gold bracelets worth more than 8 million baht after robbing a gold shop inside a shopping mall in Bang Bo district on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, wearing a green rider’s jacket, black trousers, trainers and a black full-face helmet, entered the mall at 3.50pm and ignored a security guard’s request to remove his helmet.

He then pulled out a handgun, threatened the guard and stormed into the shop.

Security video showed the man jumping over the counter, forcing staff to the floor at gunpoint and sweeping gold bracelets into a black shoulder bag.

He fled on a black motorcycle with no licence plate, heading towards Thepharak Road.

The haul included 24 bracelets weighing 2 baht each, 30 weighing 3 baht each, and five weighing 5 baht each — a total of 163 baht-weight (2.47 kilogrammes) of gold, worth 8.4 million baht at current prices.

Police have launched a manhunt involving provincial investigators and nearby jurisdictions.

Officers have been ordered to exercise caution in the arrest, as the suspect is armed and considered dangerous.