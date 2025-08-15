Thai workers replace Cambodians in Chanthaburi longan harvest

Attractive pay lures workers from across the country, to the relief of orchard owners

A Thai worker climbs a ladder to harvest lamyai or longans at an orchard in Chanthaburi province on Friday. (Photo: People's Party Chanthaburi MP Yanathicha Buapuen Facebook account)

More than 300 Thai workers began harvesting lamyai or longans in Soi Dao district of Chanthaburi province on Friday, replacing Cambodian workers who have returned to their home country because of border tensions.

Their presence has brought relief to orchard owners, who have been worried about a potential shortage of pickers.

Narongwet Mahasetthapong, a purchasing officer for longan exports, led the new recruits to orchards in tambon Patong for on-site training and guidance in harvesting techniques.

The Thai workers — who came from various provinces across the country — are being hailed as a new alternative workforce for Chanthaburi’s fruit industry. Around 90% of them have never harvested longans before.

Many workers expressed excitement about the new job opportunity, despite initial unfamiliarity with the tasks. They said they were optimistic about improving their skills within three to five days, thanks to on-site tips from supervisors assigned to each team.

Orchard owner Chutima Ngobsoongnern expressed relief that the harvest could proceed. She said she had been under stress when Cambodian workers, who previously handled the picking, crossed back to their home country, leaving orchards without labour.

Her outlook brightened, she said, when she was informed by some packing houses that many Thais had applied to work in longan harvesting.

“Although they are new to the job, I believe they will soon be as skilled as the experienced workers. Thai workers are capable and second to none,” she said with a smile.

Thai workers from various provinces work at a longan orchard in Soi Dao district of Chanthaburi. (Photo: People's Party Chanthaburi MP Yanathicha Buapuen Facebook account)

The influx of new workers was a response to a public announcement that the eastern province famed for its fruits was facing a shortage of longan pickers, with earnings ranging from 700 to 1,000 baht a day. The attractive pay drew job seekers nationwide.

On Thursday, Mr Narongwet welcomed workers from the South, North and Northeast — the latter making up the largest group — to Wang Krathing village Moo 9 in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi.

Exporters, Chinese buyers and orchard owners briefed them on harvesting, packing procedures and wage structures.

Mr Narongwet told them that the job paid on a piece-rate basis, at 45 baht per basket. Experienced Cambodian workers had previously earned over 1,000 baht a day, depending on speed and skill.

Many workers said they learned of the job through various channels and were drawn by the good income and year-round employment prospects. Some added that if the pay remained attractive, they planned to stay in the fruit business long-term.

Cambodian temporary workers whose stay periods have expired have been granted a six-month extension to stay in Thailand, as authorities seek to deal with labour shortages caused by border tensions.

Notices from the Interior and Labour ministries announcing the decision were published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday. The extensions, retroactive to June 7, apply to Cambodian workers who had border passes or seasonal work permits.

Tens of thousands of Cambodian workers have moved back to their home country since the conflict began last month, with Thailand facilitating their return by opening border gates for them.

Many of the workers were being forced to leave Thailand amid threats from their homeland that they would otherwise lose their properties and citizenship, according to Thai employers and migrant worker support groups.

Thailand for years has relied on foreign labourers from four countries: Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit this week proposed expanding the labour pool with workers from countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Philippines and Indonesia.