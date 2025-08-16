PM expected in person for court date on Hun Sen call

Listen to this article

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also culture minister, holds a meeting with senior officials of the ministry on July 26 to follow up measures to help people injured and families of those killed in four border provinces. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to appear before the Constitutional Court in person regarding the controversial audio clip case between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, according to her secretary.

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM's secretary-general, on Friday commented on the court's decision to summon Ms Paetongtarn, who also serves as culture minister, and National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad to appear on Aug 21 ahead of its ruling on Aug 29.

Asked whether the premier would attend, Dr Prommin said: "When the time comes, we will know. I believe she will decide for herself, and she will likely go."

Dr Prommin added that he was confident that what we, referring to the prime minister's working team, did was "with good intentions and for the nation".

He said he had no concern that the court would only summon one witness, Mr Chatchai, of the five Ms Paetongtarn's legal team filed.

PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said Ms Paetongtarn's statement to the court over the leaked audio clip is based on fact, and she had no intention to tarnish the nation's dignity or stature.

Mr Chousak said Ms Paetongtarn has the right to appear in court or assign a legal representative to appear on her behalf. This will not affect the direction of the case, he said, because it all depends on whether the facts are made clear.

Meanwhile, former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn has warned that the case could escalate if the court rules her call was unlawful.

The court's ruling "binds all state bodies", he added.

He cited Criminal Code provisions concerning offences against the external security of the kingdom.

They include Section 120 for conspiring with a foreign state to wage war against Thailand, Section 121 for a Thai national who wages war against or joins the enemy of the country, Section 122 for aiding enemies, Section 123 for obtaining state security secrets, and Section 124 for disclosing such secrets.

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, said Ms Paetongtarn's telephone conversation with Hun Sen could suggest the offering of benefits for personal or political gain.

Dr Warong said her moral integrity is also now in question after she seemingly verbally attacked the Second Army Region commander during the controversial call.