Soldier wounds two, then kills himself

A 25-year-old soldier stationed at a base near the Cambodian border in Surin was found dead yesterday and is believed to have shot himself hours after opening fire with an M16 rifle and wounding two civilians.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) expressed condolences to the victims and pledged full assistance. It said it was working closely with police and relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

According to the army, Pvt Ratthaphum Thepsiri, attached to the 1,623rd Infantry Company, was found to have left the base without authorisation, carrying a rifle and ammunition.

Gunfire was first heard at 12.45am near Wat Ban Khuen Kaew in Kap Choeng district, followed by two more shots at 12.54am.

Anuwat Singchai, 32, sustained a gunshot wound that punctured his right lung, while Wutthana Naprakoan, 35, suffered minor injuries from shattered glass. Both men are now in stable condition.

Mr Anuwat was treated at Prasat Hospital, while Mr Wutthana was taken to Surin Hospital, according to the provincial public health office.

A search was launched for Pvt Ratthaphum, whose body was found several hours later near the shooting scene.

It is believed he committed suicide after the attack.

The Second Army Region, police, and forensic teams are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, expressed regret over the incident and ordered mental health monitoring for frontline troops.

He also acknowledged that recent border skirmishes had taken a psychological toll on personnel.

It was reported that Pvt Ratthaphum had recently returned on Aug 3 from duty at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin.

His father, who had earlier assisted in the search, said his son had been stressed after two months on duty and wanted to come home, without mentioning any other problems.

In the hours before his body was found, his mother posted a plea on Facebook urging him to surrender.

Deputy Prime Minister and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said yesterday that those responsible for overseeing troops must pay close attention to their welfare.

Prasat Ta Kwai is one of the border areas that has seen clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.