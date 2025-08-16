Lawyers Council studies suit against Hun Sen, son

The Lawyers Council will study possible civil and criminal cases against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, to assist affected Thais in filing claims for alleged war crimes.

Weerasak Chotiwanich, deputy secretary-general and deputy spokesman of the Lawyers Council, on Friday addressed the ongoing armed conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border, saying that the council had observed evidence suggesting that Hun Sen and Hun Manet ordered Cambodian troops to engage in hostilities against Thailand -- actions which, he said, violate the Ottawa Treaty and amount to war crimes, as they resulted in civilian deaths, injuries, and property damage.

The Lawyers Council plans to focus on pursuing a civil lawsuit to claim damages for affected individuals.

Under Thai civil law, legal action can be taken against persons residing outside Thailand in such cases.

The council is inviting affected citizens to come forward with information so that a group lawsuit can be filed against Hun Sen and Hun Manet.

According to Mr Weerasak, the case will not be filed as a class action due to its complexity, but rather as an ordinary civil action, with a request for court fee exemptions.

Once filed, summonses will be delivered to Hun Sen and Hun Manet via the Cambodian embassy.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand's (ACT) Khon Kaen office lodged a police complaint against acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, accusing him of undermining Thailand's standing on the global stage over the border dispute.

The group accused Mr Phumtham, who is also the Interior Minister, of criminal offences under Sections 119, 120, 124, and 157 of the Penal Code, as well as other related laws, alleging that he failed in his duty to safeguard national sovereignty and allowed Cambodian forces to seize Thai territory at 11 locations, which were later retaken by the Thai military, according to group president Tul Prasertsilp.

Mr Tul also criticised Mr Phumtham's public statements, suggesting that Cambodia had not intentionally targeted Thai civilian areas, including hospitals, calling them tantamount to siding with the enemy.

He said these remarks could be used by Hun Sen in court to justify the Cambodian forces' attacks, and revealed that some parties are considering referring Mr Phumtham to the International Criminal Court for further action.