Probe into temple funds intensifies

Phra Alongkot, abbot of Wat Phrabat Nam Phu in Lop Buri. (Photo: Wat Phrabat Nam Phu)

Authorities are intensifying an investigation into Wat Phrabat Namphu amid allegations of large-scale corruption, focusing on the temple's affiliated foundation as a potential "loophole" for embezzlement.

The inquiry will extend to other assets, including land, buildings, and donated funds transferred through foundation accounts. Police note that misappropriating foundation money carries lighter penalties than directly stealing temple funds, exposing a legal gap that needs urgent reform.

Pol Col Samoraphum Thaikaew, Deputy Commander of the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), said on Friday that the case is being overseen by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau.

Multiple agencies are involved, with the ACD examining whether the temple abbot's conduct constitutes dereliction of duty.

Preliminary findings from the Crime Suppression Division will be followed by a deeper probe, including collaboration with the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division to inspect land holdings.

Authorities are scrutinising the temple's 2,000-rai foundation, some of which is registered under five individuals or organisations rather than the temple.

These holdings, along with incomplete buildings, are considered related assets and will be inspected.

Pol Col Samoraphum explained that some temples use foundations to divert funds from accounts normally managed by the abbot and treasurer.

If foundation administrators embezzle money, it is treated as a compoundable offence with lighter penalties, unlike the severe charges under Sections 147 and 157 for misappropriating temple funds directly.

Despite this loophole, moving temple funds into a foundation can still be an offence, though harder to prove. He urged closer involvement from agencies such as the Ministry of Interior, which regulates foundations.

Lopburi Provincial Buddhist Office Director Veera Chamlong said he visited the temple on Thursday to request financial records. The temple's treasurer revealed that the temple holds eight accounts, with turnovers in the low millions since October 2024.

Some accounts contain only a few thousand baht. Although this is part of routine annual checks, irregularities with donations prompted earlier intervention. Findings will be submitted to the National Office of Buddhism.

Mr Veera noted the temple's land totals only six rai, leased for 20 years to the Khao Sam Yot City Municipality. He requested asset documentation and reports for review.

However, properties and accounts owned by private individuals, including bank accounts under Jaifa Prachanath, fall outside his office's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a visit by local officials and reporters to the Dhamma Raksa Niwet 2 Village, the temple's HIV/Aids hospice facility on a 2,000-rai plot of land in Nong Muang district, earlier this week, revealed abandoned housing for patients and an unfinished hospital, 90% complete but unused.

Donated supplies such as disinfectant alcohol, surgical masks, suction machines, and medicines were found stored in an unhygienic manner, with some reported to be expired or with traces of rodents and animal droppings.