Probe sought into Stark exec's treatment

Listen to this article

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for a formal investigation into claims that a former executive of Stark Corporation received preferential medical treatment while in custody, raising concerns of unequal treatment among inmates.

NHRC commissioner Wasan Paileeklee yesterday said the complaint, filed in August last year, made the allegation in relation to a fraud case involving the company.

The complainants claimed the Bangkok Remand Prison transferred the executive to the Department of Corrections Hospital, citing his "vulnerable patient" status due to heart issues and a history of depression.

After doctors at the hospital discovered a testicular mass, he was sent to the Police General Hospital (PGH), where he stayed in a private ward for nearly 30 days before being returned to the Department of Corrections Hospital for continued care.

The complainants also noted that he appeared to be less restrained than other inmates when taken to court.

The NHRC, after reviewing the facts, relevant laws and human rights principles, found that the Thai constitution guarantees equality for all individuals and prohibits unjust discrimination based on health, social or economic status.

The NHRC then presumed that the initial hospital transfers were justified for urgent and specialised care.

However, the PGH's decision to place the inmate in a private room, contrary to regulations requiring prisoners to be housed in designated inmate wards, was unjustified.

It concluded that the PGH's action amounted to discriminatory treatment based on economic or social status.

Similarly, the Department of Corrections Hospital allowed the executive to remain under its care for more than six months after surgery, despite no serious medical need.

This was deemed preferential treatment when compared to the treatment other sick inmates receive.

Second, on the issue of restraints, the NHRC found no discrimination. The inmate was shackled during all court appearances except one, shortly after surgery, when handcuffs were used instead due to mobility issues.

The commission recommended that the Department of Corrections and the Royal Thai Police take legal action against the offenders in this case and come up with measures to prevent similar discriminatory acts from recurring in the future.