Hepatitis jabs urged for all Thais

Chulabhorn Hospital has warned that millions of Thais remain at risk of hepatitis B, urging everyone to receive at least one dose of the vaccine, particularly those born before 1992, when vaccination of newborns was not widespread.

According to Dr Anya Kiattiweerasak, the hospital's gastroenterologist, hepatitis B is a virus that can cause liver disease, which can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The virus is highly resilient and long-lasting.

Data shows that at least 90% of cases are transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, although some people contract the disease as adults.

Globally, over a million people die from hepatitis B each year. In Thailand, Dr Anya said at least two to three million people are chronic sufferers, while about 350,000 have hepatitis C.

Thailand joined the World Health Organisation's (WHO) mission to reduce new hepatitis infections by at least 90% by 2030, and the hepatitis vaccine offers proven and effective protection.

Dr Anya noted that a single dose of the hepatitis B vaccine provides 95% protection against the disease, while a dose of the hepatitis C vaccine offers up to 99% protection.

Vaccination is also recommended for high-risk groups, including people with family members who are carriers, partners of carriers, HIV-positive individuals, pregnant women, and those who have received blood transfusions, undergone medical procedures, or had tattoos in unsterilised conditions. Dr Anya said.

Dr Saphon Vivatpatanakul, another gastroenterologist at the hospital, said that at least 90% of patients infected with the virus can recover naturally even though no specific treatment exists.