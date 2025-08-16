Police bust Bangkok pub, find drugs and Chinese tourists involved

Pub, frequently mainly by Chinese tourists, has been ordered closed and its manager detained

Police conduct a raid on an unlicensed pub in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on Friday night. (Photos: Huai Khwang police station)

Police in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district raided an unlicensed pub popular among foreign tourists on Friday night, finding illegal drugs and six patrons testing positive.

A team of 50 officers from the Narcotics Control Board and the Metropolitan Police Bureau arrived at the pub on Soi Pracha Uthit 11 at 23.50pm. The venue was mainly frequented by Chinese tourists.

Police discovered narcotics on one Chinese and one Vietnamese tourist in the main hall. On the mezzanine floor with four Very Important Person (VIP) rooms, 24 Chinese and one Vietnamese national were found. Four packets of "happy water"—a powdered form of ecstasy mixed with crystal methamphetamine and ketamine—were also discovered.

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples were collected for identification.

The operation was based on reports of illegal activity and drug use. Six foreign patrons tested positive on urine tests and were taken to hospital for confirmation before legal action.

Since the pub had no liquor licence, the manager was arrested, and the premises ordered to close.