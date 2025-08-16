Vietnamese-led mule account gang busted at Bangkok mall

Accounts used to launder money from fraudulent gold trading and other online schemes

Cybercrime police arrest 10 members of a Vietnamese-led mule account network at the food court of a shopping mall in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)

Police have arrested 10 suspects — six Vietnamese nationals and four Thais – and seized 400,000 baht in cash in connection with a mule account network used in online fraud schemes during a raid at a shopping mall in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) made the arrests after learning that a Vietnamese syndicate was paying Thai brokers to hire Thai people to open bank accounts, Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewpan, the CCIB commissioner, said on Saturday.

The bank accounts were then used to receive transfers from online scams, particularly fraudulent gold trading schemes, he said.

Account holders were paid between 3,000 and 5,000 baht per account, and were instructed to withdraw cash either over the counter or from ATMs before handing the money to the Vietnamese supervising the operation, according to Pol Lt Gen Trairong.

The operation took place after CCIB officers, acting on information, tracked a meeting between the Vietnamese group and the Thai brokers at the food court of the Lat Phrao mall.

Surveillance teams followed them as they withdrew money and passed it to Vietnamese collectors. When police moved in, one man, later identified as Nguyen Xuan Tung, tried to escape with a black bag but dropped it while fleeing across Phahon Yothin Road. The officers found 400,000 baht in cash inside the bag.

The remaining nine suspects – five Vietnamese nationals, two Thai brokers and two Thai account holders — were detained inside the mall.

Police question two suspects linked to a Vietnamese-led mule account gang after the two men and eight other suspects were arrested at a Bangkok shopping mall. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau)

Investigators identified Nguyen Ngoc Thuc, a Vietnamese man, as the leader of the gang. They say he coordinated with Thai and Vietnamese brokers and ordered other Vietnamese accomplices to escort the account holders during cash withdrawals.

Among those arrested was a Vietnamese woman who admitted she converted the baht into Vietnamese dong and transferred the funds electronically to accomplices abroad.

The investigators believe the network defrauded numerous Thai victims into transferring money through the mule accounts.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the arrests marked a disruption of a foreign-led money laundering operation embedded in Thailand.

The suspects face multiple serious charges, including membership in a transnational criminal organisation, procurement and trafficking of mule accounts for cybercrime, and violations of the Computer Crime Act and other laws. They have been handed over to investigators at CCIB Division 1 for further legal proceedings.

The investigation is being widened to arrest other members of the network.