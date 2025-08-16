41 Myanmar nationals test positive for drugs at illegal bar

Police on Friday raid a karaoke room at an illegal bar in Bangkok, where 60 Myanmar nationals were gathered for a birthday party and 41 of them tested positive for drugs. (Photo: Wang Thonglang police)

Forty-one Myanmar nationals tested positive for drugs when police raided an illegal karaoke bar in Bangkok, where they had gathered for a birthday party.

Wang Thonglang police conducted the raid on Friday night at the nameless bar located in an alley beside the Town in Town Hotel on Srivara Road.

The venue was a single-storey commercial building and had three karaoke rooms.

Sixty Myanmar nationals were present during the raid, with 41 of them returning positive drug tests, said police.

During questioning, the group said they gathered there for a private birthday party. The search also discovered vape liquid cartridges and other illegal substances.

Police said the bar was operating without a licence and arrested a Thai owner, identified only as Paphangkorn, 48.

All of the suspects were taken into custody at the Wang Thonglang police station.