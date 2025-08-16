Trio smuggling e-waste from shuttered plant arrested

PRACHIN BURI - Police on Friday arrested three smugglers on their way to deliver electronic waste to a factory in Chachoengsao province.
The suspects — a Thai, a Chinese and a Myanmar national — were each driving pickup trucks loaded with electronic waste, including motors, cooling system parts and scrap metal, said Pol Col Winyu Jamsai, superintendent of Subdivision 2 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division.
Officers were acting on a tip-off that material was going to be moved from the site of a company that authorities had closed earlier for illegal electronic waste disposal.
Police also seized all e-waste found at the premises in Si Maha Phot district of Prachin Buri, Pol Col Winyu said.
The three suspects said they had been hired to deliver the items to a factory in tambon Samet Nuea of Bang Khla district in Chachoengsao, he said.
An initial investigation revealed the factory in Chachoengsao was also operating illegally and storing e-waste without a licence.
A formal complaint would be proceeded against its owner for further legal action, police said.