Diplomats survey border clash damage in Si Sa Ket

Listen to this article

Diplomats and representatives of international demining organisations examine landmines and receive a briefing on mine-clearance activities being carried out by Thai troops around Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket. (Photo: @MFAThai X account)

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa led a delegation of diplomats from 33 countries to Si Sa Ket province on Saturday to inspect areas damaged by recent border clashes and survey sites allegedly mined by Cambodian forces.

Mr Maris was accompanied by vice-minister Russ Jalichandra, along with representatives of international organisations and civil society groups engaged in mine clearance. In addition to the diplomats, one civil society organisation and two international groups were present, as well as Thai and foreign media.

At Phum Saron Wittaya School in tambon Sao Thong Chai in Kantharalak district of the northeastern province, the delegation received a briefing from the Royal Thai Army, the Foreign and Interior ministries..

The briefing included photographic evidence that newly developed landmines had caused severe injuries and permanent disability to five Thai soldiers in five incidents in contested territory since July 16.

Officials said these were not remnants of old stockpiles, as Cambodia has claimed, but newly manufactured mines. Thailand has already destroyed all the landmines in its own arsenal.

Mr Maris urged Cambodia to demonstrate sincerity and cooperate with Thailand in joint clearance operations, as proposed during the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia.

He called on Ottawa Treaty signatories, particularly donor states, to condemn the use of landmines and support cooperation with the Thailand Mine Action Center (TMAC) in bilateral clearance efforts.

“Landmines are indiscriminate weapons that inflict inhumane suffering on both soldiers and innocent civilians,” said the foreign minister.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached at the GBC talks, Cambodia was intensifying disinformation campaigns daily, said Mr Maris. He appealed to friendly nations to prevent the spread of false narratives that undermine peace talks and harm border communities. (Story continues below)

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa (centre) and representatives from the Royal Thai Army and the Interior Ministry take part in a briefing about the Thai-Cambodian border situation at Phum Saron Wittaya School in Si Sa Ket on Saturday. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Facebook)

July 24 documentary

The briefing included a video presentation titled The Explosion the World Never Heard, but Si Sa Ket Will Never Forget. The documentary recounted the July 24 blast that killed eight civilians, including children and shop employees, and injured 19 others, when BM-21 rockets fired from Cambodia struck a PTT petrol station and a 7-Eleven store in Ban Phue.

The attack also damaged homes, schools and health centres, forcing the evacuation of more than 100,000 people, Thai authorities said. Livestock perished in fields, while authorities later discovered 58 shells scattered across 45 locations, 10 of which remain unsafe.

Five residents from Phum Saron village, who had lost limbs to landmines in past incidents, met with the delegation to share their experiences of lifelong suffering and trauma.

In the afternoon, the delegation travelled to Phu Makua and nearby army outposts to observe the terrain and monitor ongoing humanitarian mine clearance operations.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the mission to Si Sa Ket sought to present tangible evidence to the global community that Cambodia had intentionally violated the 1997 Ottawa Convention banning the use of anti-personnel landmines, an act Thailand described as a breach of international law and a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.