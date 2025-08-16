Drones cleared for take-off after conflict ban

Aviation regulator says notification of flights must be given three days in advance

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has relaxed restrictions on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) nationwide, allowing drone flights to resume under strict conditions after a two-week suspension prompted by heightened border tensions with Cambodia.

The easing of restrictions would be in effect until Aug 31, although the measure will likely be extended until further notice, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Saturday.

Drone operations are once again permitted across the country except in designated no-fly zones, which can be checked via the aviation regulator’s UAS Portal application.

Civilian drone flights were suspended between July 30 and Aug 15, as authorities feared UAV activity might interfere with military operations as clashes flared along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

Under the new rules, drone users must notify authorities of the flight area, date, time and purpose at least three days in advance via the UAS Portal app or at the UAS Portal website. Such flights must also be reported to the Anti-Drone Centre of the Metropolitan Police Bureau at antidrone.police@gmail.com.

Drone flights are to be allowed between 6am and 6pm. Night flights remain prohibited in all cases. Any special requests must be forwarded to the CAAT.

In a related development, the Second Army Region said it had detected 37 enemy UAVs along the Thai–Cambodian border and a further 13 inside Thai territory as of 2pm on Friday.

In addition, it said, infrared signals were detected at 10 locations near Phnom Prasit — a pair of low-lying hills located in Kandal province of Cambodia, around 1–2 kilometres from a Thai checkpoint — suggesting possible troop reinforcements on the Cambodian side.