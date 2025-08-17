Doctor faces dismissal over 'irregularities' in ATK project

Listen to this article

Dr Supat Hasuwannakit (photo from his Facebook account)

Supat Hasuwannakit, director of Saba Yoi Hospital in Songkhla and president of the Rural Doctor Society, says he faces dismissal from government service over alleged irregularities in the procurement of antigen test kits (ATKs) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, he claimed the Public Health Ministry has ordered over 10 inquiries against him over the past three years, transferred him from Chana Hospital to Saba Yoi Hospital and accused him of being involved in irregularities in the purchase of ATKs.

He said the allegations are related to the Rural Doctor Society's Covid-19 testing campaigns in Bangkok using ATKs procured by Chana Hospital. A total of 192,905 people were tested in the campaigns, and 22,451 were found infected, he said.

He claimed he was the only one targeted for the investigation despite other hospitals also sourcing ATKs for Covid-19 testing.

Dr Supat said he is being targeted before permanent secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong retires at the end of September.

He said he previously chose to defend himself against the allegations quietly through official channels, but the moves to dismiss him forced him to go public.

The ministry formed a panel in May 2023 to probe Dr Supat for alleged purchasing irregularities when he was the director of Chana Hospital in Songkhla.

According to the ministry, Dr Supat signed five approvals to purchase Covid-19 ATKs for under 2 million baht each in a move that failed to follow the law.