House gives nod to 2026 budget bill

Members of the parliament meet for budget bill deliberation on Aug 14. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The House of Representatives narrowly approved the budget bill for fiscal 2026 in its third reading late Friday night, with the vote exposing possible fractures within opposition parties.

The spending approved under the bill, worth 3.78 trillion baht, passed with 257 votes in favour, 229 against, and one abstention. A total of 487 MPs took part in the vote following a three-day debate that included section-by-section scrutiny during the second reading.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira thanked the MPs and the special committee scrutinising the bill, saying the legislation was a key instrument for implementing government policies, the national strategy, and economic and social development plans.

On the final day of the debate, the State Audit Office's (SAO) request for 750 million baht in tied-over funds to build new provincial offices -- including 112 million baht for the 2026 fiscal year -- drew harsh criticism from MPs, following the collapse of the 2.13-billion-baht headquarters under construction in Chatuchak district during the March 28 earthquake.

The scrutiny committee cut the requested funds, due to insufficient documentation. Klatham MP Phai Lik said the decision was made in the public interest.

Meanwhile, fractures emerged within the opposition camp. Chon Buri MP for the People's Party (PP) Kritsada Chiwatammanon, who earlier announced her departure to join the Klatham Party, broke ranks and supported the bill.

Bhumjaithai MP for Kalasin Prapa Hengphaibul defied the party's line and voted in favour of the bill. She was among three MPs under an internal probe over her stance on the entertainment complex bill.

Three MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) -- Kanchana Changwa, Parinya Rueksarai, and Anan Pholamnuay -- also voted in favour, while party leader and list-MP Gen Prawit Wongsuwon did not take part in the vote.

Three Thai Sang Thai MPs -- Ramphun Tantiwanitchanon, Thakorn Tanthasit, and Supaporn Salapsri -- backed the bill as well. House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha did not join the vote, while First Deputy House Speaker Chaiya Promma abstained as he was chairing the session.