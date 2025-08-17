FDA open to setting limits on beta-agonist use

Officials from the Livestock Development Department inspect a pig farm in Ratchaburi in 2011. Two farms in the province were found using beta-agonist, an illegal chemical agent aimed to increase the redness of pork. (File photo: Sunan Ochakachorn)

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to set a safety threshold for beta-agonist use, as the chemical remains prohibited in livestock production.

However, the FDA said it would consider setting safety limits if requested by the Department of Livestock Development.

Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, secretary-general of the FDA, said the Department of Livestock Development currently enforces a regulation banning the import of meat contaminated with beta-agonists.

As a result, the FDA sees no immediate need to determine a safety dosage for imported meat, he says.

"To my knowledge, the livestock department continues to uphold the regulation.

"If there are any changes, they must contact the FDA to initiate the process of setting a new safety limit. So far, we have not received any such request," he said.

Beta-agonists are known to have adverse health effects, including increased heart rate. They pose risks to individuals with heart conditions, as the chemical can trigger symptoms.

The American Meat Science Association says beta-agonists are deemed safe by the US FDA as feed additives in livestock, primarily cattle and swine, to enhance growth and improve feed efficiency.

Analysts recently predicted a surge of US meat entering the Thai market, following a trade agreement between Thailand and the US, initiated during the Trump administration's trade war.

Somchuan Rattanamungklanon, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, however, said the department was still strictly against the use of beta-agonists in the food production chain.

He said public health must be the government's top priority.

"No one wants to see Thai citizens consuming lower-quality food," he said, adding the Minister of Agriculture supports the department's position.