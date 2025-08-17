Hospital's new AI model is a boon for diabetics

Lat Bua Luang Hospital in Ayutthaya's Lat Bua Luang district has unveiled an innovative Internet of Things (IoT) model aimed at enhancing diabetes care through real-time health data monitoring.

The system allows healthcare providers to remotely track patients' health metrics while providing feedback to patients on their condition. The pilot initiative is being implemented at a health-promotion hospital in tambon Singhanat.

Over half the diabetic patients enrolled in the programme have been able to quit their medication, thanks to improved self-management.

Dr Narong Thawinwisan, deputy provincial public health doctor of Ayutthaya, and Dr Warangkana Thongprem, acting director of Lat Bua Luang Hospital, recently welcomed a delegation from the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

They observed a practical example of how IoT technology is being applied to diabetes management -- an innovative advancement in public health.

The use of IoT technology in diabetes care began as an initiative by the hospital, which developed a patient monitoring system that utilises IoT devices to track health indicators. It enables patients and doctors to access real-time data on the patient's condition. The devices used include blood glucose test strips, blood pressure monitors, thermometers, and weighing scales.

Patients, along with village health volunteers, conduct monthly measurements using these tools. The collected data is automatically transmitted to the hospital's central system, where it is analysed.

Once processed, results are relayed back to both the tambon health centre and patients themselves, enabling them to monitor disease progression, assess health risks, and make lifestyle changes to manage their condition. In cases where abnormal health data is detected, the system alerts medical staff, allowing for prompt intervention and timely care.

Dr Narong said the IoT-based diabetes monitoring project was launched in 2022 to address long-standing challenges in patient follow-up. Traditionally, diabetic patients would have appointments every three to four months, leaving doctors with little to no information on the patient's condition between visits.

"With the IoT system, patients can monitor their health indicators at home, while village health volunteers also assist with regular checks," Dr Narong said.

"Data collected through the connected devices is transmitted to the hospital's central system, enabling doctors to monitor patient health and adjust treatment plans in real time."

He added the system is good for elderly patients and those who are bedridden, for whom travel to the hospital is difficult. With remote monitoring, doctors can manage symptoms and tweak medication without requiring the patient to visit the hospital.

In cases where prescriptions are needed, family members can collect the medication, or hospitals can deliver the medicines directly to the patient's home.

Prayut Traisarnsri, director of Tambon Singhanat Health Promoting Hospital, said 18 patients are currently enrolled in the IoT diabetes care programme.