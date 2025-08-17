Universities hope to lower farmers' carbon footprint

A farmer tries to extinguish the raging fire as he burns the rice field after harvesting the crops in Ayutthaya's Bang Sai district in 2008. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Agricultural Research Development Agency (Arda) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five universities to promote low-carbon agriculture across key crops and livestock.

The agreement, signed in Bangkok on Aug 8, brings together Arda and Chiang Mai University (CMU), Khon Kaen University (KKU), Silpakorn University (SU), Ubon Ratchathani University (UBU) and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT).

The Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) also joined the initiative, providing technical guidance on greenhouse gas measurement, verification and carbon reduction standards aligned with Thailand's climate strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Thanyanupap Anantana, CMU vice president and programme director, said the initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector by at least 10% by 2027.

"This programme will enhance Thailand's global competitiveness, meet international environmental standards, and serve as a model for other agricultural products," he said.

Arda director Vicharn Ingsrisawang emphasised the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

"This partnership integrates knowledge, technology and resources from government, academia and the private sector. Farming communities are also a key focus," he said.

"Better integration will reduce costs, improve efficiency and strengthen climate resilience at the grassroots level."

CMU president Pongruk Sribanditmongkol highlighted the university's role in transferring research and innovation from classrooms to fields.

CMU is conducting studies on sticky rice and upland rice with biochar, maize–bean intercropping, dairy cow feed quality and water recycling in Nile tilapia farming.

KKU president Charnchai Panthongviriyakul said the university is focusing on sugarcane, aiming to reduce crop burning and emissions through machinery management, soil improvement with biochar and post-harvest technology.