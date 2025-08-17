Teens learn to control boozing

Listen to this article

A large crowd is seen inside a nightclub in Pathum Thani’s Khlong Luang district that was raided by officials in January last year. Nearly 500 minors were found at the venue. Department of Provincial Administration

Alcohol consumption among Thai teens is stabilising, mirroring a global trend among youth worldwide.

Experts attribute this shift to evolving social values and the tendency for young people to live with their parents longer, which often results in more controlled environments.

In a survey of teens last month, 72.3% of respondents said they support alcohol-free activities as alternatives during the Buddhist Lent period, reflecting growing awareness of the importance of healthy, alcohol-free lifestyles.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), in collaboration with the Youth Network for Risk Factor Reduction and the Children, and the Youth and Family Foundation, hosted a seminar recently titled "Active Youth: The Coolest Choice is to Stop Drinking". It aimed to promote healthier choices among young people.

Rungarun Limlahapan, director of ThaiHealth's Office of Risk Factor Control, said research, public campaigns, and community programmes are being marshalled to encourage safe, alcohol-free living.

These initiatives focus on preventing initiation of drinking, reducing drink-driving and supporting high-risk groups, particularly children, youth and women.

"We hope this seminar will be a turning point," Ms Rungarun said.

"It's about inspiring individuals, communities and organisations to join forces for a healthier society."

Figures from the National Statistical Office show alcohol consumption among Thais aged 15–24 has fallen from 34.7% in 2021 to 24.8% in 2024.

Meanwhile, Dr Udomsak Sae-ngow, an associate professor at Walailak University, said countries with historically high youth drinking rates, such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, have also experienced steady declines since the late 1990s.

Social norm changes and increased time spent living with family, often under stricter household rules, are key factors behind these declines.

However, Dr Udomsak warned Thailand's relatively stable youth drinking levels could face setbacks if government proposals to relax alcohol regulations are enacted, especially without strong enforcement.

"Some young people feel pressured to drink to fit in socially or at university," he said.

"Campaigns should promote the message that socialising without alcohol is possible and respectful -- drinking should never be the only way to bond."