Airports of Thailand’s Facebook page hacked

Listen to this article

A "Hacked" message was posted on the AOT Official Facebook page on Saturday.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) Plc said its official Facebook page, AOT Official, was hacked Saturday evening and it asked Meta to fix the issue.

AoT said that the AOT Official page on Facebook was hacked at 4.20pm on Saturday and a hacker changed the name of the page to “Everyday Yum Recipes” and posted a “Hacked” message.

According to AoT, it used the Facebook page for public relations. Despite the cyber attack, the information systems and services of its six airports – Thailand's major airports – remained intact.

AoT had informed Meta Platforms of the issue and the latter was fixing it.

AoT apologised for the incident and advised interested parties to make inquiries via its contact centre at 1722 around the clock.