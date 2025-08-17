Police have yet to find out if 11-car expressway pile-up resulted from street racing

A heavily-damaged car is seen on an elevated expressway after the multiple crashes in Nonthaburi early Saturday morning. (Photo supplied)

Police have yet to find out if Saturday’s expressway pile-up – involving 11 vehicles, including luxury cars – on an elevated road in Nonthaburi province resulted from illegal street racing.

Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Jintakanont, the Royal Thai Police Office’s road traffic commissioner, said on Sunday that police were investigating the multi-vehicle crash on the Sri Rat-Udon Ratthaya expressway in tambon Ban Mai in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi at 12.30am on Saturday.

According to the commissioner, investigators initially assumed the pile-up on the Pathum Thani-bound expressway resulted from reckless driving. Three people were slightly injured, and nobody tested over the legal limit for alcohol.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Alphard vehicles were involved in the crash.

If the investigation concluded that the crashes had nothing to do with illegal street racing, reckless drivers would be charged with dangerous driving and other related offences.

However, police would take serious action to punish illegal street racing because it was annoying and jeopardised people’s lives and properties, Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn said.

Illegal street racing carries a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of 5,000-10,000 baht. Organisers of illegal street racing are liable to up to six months in prison and/or a fine of 10,000-20,000 baht.

In addition, vehicles involved in illegal street racing will be confiscated.

Reckless driving carries a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of 5,000-20,000 baht, Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn said.