Chinese scam suspects arrested after sneaking in from Cambodia

The Chinese migrants and a suspected Thai smuggler are arrested near the Thai-Cambodian border in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, late Friday night. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

CHANTHABURI: Authorities arrested six Chinese people in Pong Nam Ron district of this eastern province after they illegally arrived from Cambodia, suspecting them of being scammers.

The Royal Thai Navy said on Sunday that the five Chinese men and a Chinese woman aged 19-40 were apprehended together with a suspected Thai smuggler. The immigrants were identified as Han Bing, 33, Li Huang, 40, He Chun Lin, 33, Li Zhi Dong, 19, Ji Jian Guan, 20, and Chao Wen Shen, 33.

They were arrested with a Thai man, Theerasak Kaosri, who is a 37-year-old native of Chanthaburi.

The people were stopped near the Ban Pakkad border crossing at 10pm on Friday and authorities suspected the Chinese people of being involved in scams.