Ultralight plane crashes in Phuket, injuring 1 foreigner, 1 Thai

The damaged ultralight aircraft rests on the road after it crashed in Thalang district, Phuket, Sunday evening. (Photo: Thalang district office)

PHUKET: Two people were injured when their ultralight aircraft crashed in Thalang district of this southern tourist island on Sunday evening.

Thalang district chief Siwat Rawangkul said the crash happened on a road in Moo 2 village of tambon Paklok at 4.30pm. One of the injured is Thai and the other is foreign. They were sent to Thalang Hospital, where one was being treated for serious injuries.

According to the district chief, the plane took off from Phuket Airpark in tambon Paklok at 2pm. An investigation into the crash was underway.

Pol Col Nikorn Chuthong, Thalang police chief, said the Thai is a 40-year-old flight instructor named Surasak Chana. He suffered a broken ankle and head injury. The foreigner is a 36-year-old Russian student pilot who has worked in Phuket for five years. His name is Sergei Razukov.

The plane that crashed is of the MX II Sprint model of Quick Silver Aircraft.