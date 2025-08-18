DSI reviewing title deeds in Khao Kradong dispute

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will start reviewing ownership documents relating to the Khao Kradong land dispute tomorrow, as the agency considers whether to take on a case that has lingered for over a decade, a source said on Sunday.

The case concerns the issuance of title deeds for over 5,083 rai of land in Buri Ram's Muang district, which is claimed by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), citing a royal decree issued during King Rama VI's reign which earmarked the land for railway developments.

The dispute began in 2011, when 35 residents who occupy 170 rai of land in the disputed area sought title deeds for their land. SRT contested their claims, and the Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favour of the state agency, ordering the eviction of those residents. The agency wants to use the precedent set by the ruling to annul over 995 titles held by individuals and private entities, including members of the Chidchob family, who are linked to the opposition Bhumjaithai Party.

The source said SRT has handed over historical records, including the original 1922 railway map attached to the royal decree, drawn at a 1:4,000 scale, to back its claim on the land. Further investigation work will now follow.

The DSI's geographic information and mapping division is now overlaying this map with satellite images to create a comparative model showing how land use and boundaries have changed over time, added the source. "This process will help identify the true extent of the SRT's land and determine how it has been occupied or utilised."

The probe will focus on nearly 1,000 plots listed in the provincial land registry, as well as 12 state agencies whose offices are situated in the disputed area.

The DSI expects to complete its initial review by the end of August, when the findings will be submitted to the DSI director-general who will decide if the case warrants a special investigation.