RTA reaffirms authenticity of 'Cambodian landmines'

On Aug 16, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, third from right, brought diplomats from Southeast Asian nations to see landmines collected from border areas in Thailand's Si Sa Ket province. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Sunday sparred with the director of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) over the authenticity of alleged Cambodian PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines displayed during an inspection event in Si Sa Ket province on Saturday.

CMAC director Heng Ratana claimed the PMN-2 landmines on display were still fitted with safety pins, casting doubt on the notion that they were planted by Cambodia in the first place.

The de-mining group director argued that for a mine to trigger an explosion when stepped on, its safety pin must first be removed.

He suggested the display of landmines by the Thai military was aimed at misleading the delegations of journalists and diplomats at the event.

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree countered this by saying the mines shown were discovered during clearance operations on Aug 4 in the Phu Makua area in the northeastern border province, previously occupied by Cambodian troops.

Large numbers of PMN-2 mines, including those with pins intact and those unpinned (ready to be planted), were found, he added.

The pinned and unpinned landmines found in the area were the ones presented to the delegations during the event, he said, accusing Heng Ratana of attempting to undermine the credibility of the evidence.

In other news, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Defence Minister, said the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation Administration Centre, which was set up for negotiations, may appear to be inactive as it prepares for the outcome of a new Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting.

Afterwards, the centre will start preparing for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Cambodia's Siem Reap, to be held from Sept 8–10, he said. He said short, medium and long-term plans were being drafted for approval by the National Security Council and cabinet.

After the RBC meeting in Trat on Saturday, Cambodia reaffirmed it was keen on peaceful border cooperation despite the recent skirmishes between both sides.

This was in line with the talks between Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Malaysia on July 28 and a GBC meeting on Aug 7.