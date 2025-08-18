Support for embattled 'Covid hero' doc

Dr Supat Hasuwannakit (photo from his Facebook account)

Civil society groups and academics on Sunday came out in defence of Dr Supat Hasuwannakit, president of the Rural Doctor Society, who faces dismissal over alleged irregularities in the procurement of antigen test kits (ATKs) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jadet Chaowilai, director of the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation, said Dr Supat, who is director of Sabai Yoi Hospital in Songkhla, and the Rural Doctor Society played a crucial role during the pandemic. Their Covid-19 testing campaigns in Bangkok helped bring infections under control, reduced fear and confusion among residents and saved lives, and he did not deserve this kind of treatment from the Ministry of Public Health, according to Mr Jadet.

Chuwit Jantharos, secretary-general of the Children, Youth and Family Foundation, warned that punishing Dr Supat would discourage government officials from acting decisively in humanitarian emergencies. Assoc Prof Boonlert Wisetpreecha, a lecturer at Thammasat University's faculty of sociology and anthropology, said Dr Supat is widely respected for challenging questionable public health policies, especially during the pandemic.

He said Dr Supat should have been recognised for his work instead of being sacked.

In a recent Facebook post, Dr Supat claimed the Public Health Ministry was poised to dismiss him over the purchases of Covid-19 ATKs by Chana Hospital where he then served as director of its testing campaign in Bangkok.

He claimed he was the only one targeted despite other hospitals also sourcing ATKs for Covid-19 testing. The ministry formed a panel in May 2023 to probe Dr Supat who signed five approvals to purchase Covid-19 ATKs for under 2 million baht each in a move that failed to follow the requisite laws.