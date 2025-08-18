'Fake' White House journo barred from Thai entry

Alfaro: Made claims on social media

The government has made a U-turn by cancelling an invitation to American national Michael B Alfaro after confirming he is not an accredited White House correspondent, despite his claims.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, speaking in his capacity as a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation (AHC), said the government initially intended to host Mr Alfaro so he could witness first-hand the damage caused by Cambodian heavy weapons as the government prepares to host international media in Surin this week.

He said the team will visit the areas where Thailand was shelled by heavy artillery, including hospitals, schools and civilian zones. The programme also includes visits to mine clearance operations conducted by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC).

As for Mr Alfaro, who livestreamed from the Cambodian–Thai border last week alleging Thai forces had blocked crossings, Mr Jirayu said he had presented himself as a White House journalist and used harsh language against Thailand. Mr Jirayu said the government believed at first it would be beneficial for him to see the situation on Thai soil if he were genuinely a recognised reporter.

"Now that it has been established he is not a White House correspondent and has falsely invoked the name of the US president, the matter is closed. He is not welcome to set foot in Thailand," Mr Jirayu said.

Mr Alfaro posted the video on social media last week, alleging Thai soldiers had blocked Cambodians from accessing certain areas. The clip was later restricted from public viewing. He has described himself as a journalist and intelligence expert based at the White House.

Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to the foreign affairs minister, said Mr Alfaro is not an accredited White House correspondent and has no verified media affiliation. His Washington-based PR firm, Capitol Hill & Friends, was only established this year. She said the video lacked substantiated evidence and risked distorting international perceptions.

The AHC said Thai forces have never violated Cambodian sovereignty and urged the international community and media to prioritise verified information.

Meanwhile, RAdm Surasant Kongsiri, AHC spokesman, affirmed Thailand's commitment to pursuing peace while maintaining vigilance against misinformation that could undermine national security.

"Thailand values peaceful coexistence with Cambodia," RAdm Surasant said. "But we cannot allow fabricated narratives to undermine our dignity or national security. Should such actions persist, Thailand will respond firmly within the framework of national and international law."