Security steps up in Deep South

The power plant is on fire on Friday. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: The Fourth Army Region has ordered its forces to tighten security measures across the deep south provinces after insurgents attacked a biomass power plant in Narathiwat's Waeng district.

Lt Gen Paisal Nusang, Commander of the Fourth Army Region, said on Sunday about 10–15 armed men stormed the Price of Wood Green Energy Co Ltd plant in tambon Kayu Klah on Friday night.

The assailants forced security guards at the site at gunpoint before torching vehicles and equipment, including a six-wheel truck, a backhoe and tractors, he said.

Explosions damaged the plant's electrical control system and cooling facilities, forcing temporary suspension of operations, he said, noting no casualties were reported.

Lt Gen Paisal ordered reinforced protection of critical infrastructure, electricity, waterworks and transport routes, alongside proactive patrols in high-risk areas.