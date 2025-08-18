Crisis of governance

Listen to this article

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit on July 18 visit injured Pvt Thanapat Huiwan at Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani after one of his feet was blown off by a landmine.

As tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border continue, the Pheu Thai-led government faces one of its most pressing internal crises in recent memory. Thailand finds itself in a state of "headless" governance, with both the premiership and the defence portfolio effectively leaderless at a time when national security requires coherent direction.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended from duty following a Constitutional Court order that she cease performing her role pending a ruling on serious ethics charges. The case stems from her leaked conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, with the court set to deliver its verdict on Aug 29.

The defence minister's post remains vacant after the cabinet reshuffle, with only Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit as caretaker. Observers see the lack of leadership as a strategic weakness, leaving Thailand in a reactive posture rather than one where it can take the initiative in both security and diplomacy.

Bargaining over a job

Analysts suggest the decision not to appoint a full defence minister is the product of complex political bargaining. Asst Prof Wanwichit Boonprong, of Rangsit University, told the Bangkok Post the post is tied up in intra-coalition negotiations over ministerial quotas.

Gen Nattaphon holds the position under the quota of the United Thai Nation Party, while attempts by Pheu Thai to install its own nominee risk perceptions of partiality in a domain as sensitive as national security.

Asst Prof Wanwichit calls the portfolio a political "hot potato", unattractive to many senior officers wary of jeopardising their careers by becoming too closely associated with Pheu Thai's embattled government. "Reports suggest a senior general, soon to complete the two-year constitutional cooling-off period following his previous Senate service, may be considered for the role after Sept 30," he said.

In his analysis, he said leaving the post vacant may be a tactical signal that Pheu Thai is holding the position open for a key military figure once legal constraints expire. Still, doubts remain whether such figure would risk his reputation by taking up the role, particularly given the friction already visible between senior commanders and the government.

Communication gaps

Beyond the issue of vacant leadership, the government has come under fire for its handling of defence communications. While Gen Nattaphon is seen as acceptable within military ranks, he lacks the full authority to drive decisions, said Asst Prof Wanwichit.

Instead, acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has stepped into the breach, often commenting directly on defence matters ranging from missile procurement to border security measures.

"This overreach has led to confusion and drama, undermining credibility and forcing security agencies to repeatedly clarify government statements," he said.

Multiple spokespeople, covering the government, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Army, and the ad hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, often release competing narratives on the same day, leaving the public perplexed.

He urges the consolidation of messaging into a single authoritative channel to respond swiftly to Cambodian accusations and public anxieties.

Hardline versus caution

The question of whether to revive the once-celebrated 1998 "battlefield-to-marketplace" policy admits the rising border tensions with Cambodia have sparked debate.

This policy, in place primarily during the late 1980s and early 1990s under Prime Minister Chatichai Choonhavan, aimed to turn countries like Vietnam and Cambodia into economic partners. This shift involved fostering closer relations with former adversaries and promoting economic cooperation instead of viewing them as battlegrounds.

Asst Prof Wanwichit insists Thailand should not ease its stance, arguing that Cambodia is the aggressor and has refused to acknowledge its actions.

Extending work permits to Cambodian labourers as recently announced by the government, he contends, signals weakness and strengthens Phnom Penh's bargaining leverage. Instead, he urges the application of economic pressure, including temporary border closures, to strain Cambodia's internal stability.

Assoc Prof Pichai Rattanadilok Na Phuket, of the National Institute of Development Administration, believes the immediate priority is to solve the consequences of the clashes before considering a revival of the battlefield-to-marketplace policy.

"Economic cooperation could return, but only after clearing up the consequences of the current conflict and reopening border checkpoints in stages," he said.

Civil–military frictions

Assoc Prof Pichai also views the vacant defence portfolio as part of a calculated move by Pheu Thai to allow a senior general and former senator to take the role once constitutional restrictions expire at the end of September.

He admits the post carries far more strategic weight than a deputy minister could bear, but maintains that, at the operational level, the military bureaucracy already has plans to manage border contingencies.

"The leaked conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen revealed the government perceives the army, especially Second Army Region commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, as politically opposed to Pheu Thai, reinforcing longstanding fractures in civil–military relations," he said.

This, he explained, accounts for instances where the government and army act at cross purposes -- such as disagreements over disbanding the ad hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, or the handling of donated military supplies like barbed wire.

The Second Army Region needed the barbed wire urgently to construct border fences and bypassed standard procurement procedures, as people were eager to donate the materials.

"But [appealing for donations] was certainly like a slap in the face to the government, suggesting it was not paying attention to the challenges faced by the Second Army Region," he said. "The government, the deputy defence minister and the foreign affairs minister need to work with the army as a single team for prompt response, much like a crisis management committee," he said.

Political-military rift

Former Democrat MP Pinit Intarasombat views the issue of lacking a defence minister more critically, suggesting Pheu Thai sought a defence minister it could control, reflecting chronic distrust between the party and the military.

He said the absence of a full minister reflects deep-seated fractures in crisis management. For frontline soldiers, the lack of a clear political superior raises doubts over decision-making and preparedness.

Mr Pinit said while professional commanders remain the backbone of operations, the lack of a minister in charge blurs lines between politics and security risk, undermining coherence. In his view, the prospect of renewed clashes is real, given the limits of soldiers' patience with casualties from landmine and patrol incidents. "Only by demonstrating superior power can Thailand prevent Cambodia from escalating further," he said.

Voices of caution

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Somkid Chueakong, downplays concerns over the defence vacancy, arguing Gen Nattaphon already wields full powers and represents the government effectively in negotiations.

He rejected the idea the government is waiting for a "real" defence minister. However, he acknowledged communication delays and stressed the need for faster, more coordinated media engagement. "Negotiators must explain what actions have been taken, what remains undone, and why. Compromise is essential in discussions, ensuring that both sides gain to prevent further disputes," he said. While the outcomes of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) negotiations are promising on paper, practical implementation remains a challenge.

The priority is to ensure both countries understand each other, which requires a neutral mediator. "The United States would be unsuitable, as Cambodia has excessively courted them, even nominating the US president for a Nobel Peace Prize. China is not an option either," he said. The best approach is for the military to negotiate directly, supported by government policy-level input. This will require time and patience.

