Govt hails 'Alien: Earth' benefits

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan (photo: Government House)

The government is inviting tourists to visit filming locations of the global series Alien: Earth, which chose seven Thai provinces as its primary setting.

The production, now airing worldwide on Disney+, highlights Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Krabi and Surat Thani provinces.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said the project brought big economic benefits, with an investment exceeding 2.8 billion baht -- the largest foreign film production budget ever in Thailand.

The shoot created 24,787 jobs, including 13,942 in the film industry, from extras to lighting and sound crews, and 10,845 in related businesses such as car rental, hotels and catering.

The series underscores Thailand's diverse filming locations, skilled workforce and world-class studios, she said, reinforcing the country's ambition to become a leading hub for international film production.