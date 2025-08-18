B22m win in toxic waste case

Listen to this article

Villagers in Ratchaburi province will receive 22 million baht in compensation for health and environmental damage caused by the Wax Garbage Recycle Centre Company, marking Thailand's first environmental class action securing payment from a corporate wrongdoer.

"This is the first historic case concerning environmental harm," said Ecological Alert and Recovery -- Thailand (Earth) director Penchom Sae-Tang.

"The local community sought 500 million baht, but authorities could seize only 22 million from the company. We hope to secure more if further assets can be confiscated," she said, adding the Supreme Court's recent verdict in favour of the community concludes a decades-long legal battle.

The Legal Execution Department announced that it will begin distributing the compensation to 661 villagers who had filed complaints, calculated according to the severity of health impact and income loss.

The case dates back to 2001, when Huai Nam Phu's only groundwater source was found contaminated with hazardous waste from the company. Farmland became infertile, and tests revealed high levels of heavy metals in residents' blood.

The Civil Court ruled in favour of the villagers in 2020, a decision upheld by the Appeal Court in 2023. On Aug 5, the Supreme Court dismissed the company's final appeal, allowing the authorities to confiscate 22 million baht in company assets.

Ms Penchom said this marks only the beginning of legal action, with more than seven other cases against the company ongoing. Villagers and their partners are also exploring ways to hold the company's owner criminally responsible, she said.

"None of the ongoing cases would currently lead to a prison sentence," she said. "We will work to obtain solid evidence to prove direct wrongdoing."

Following the court ruling, the government allocated 59 million baht to remove hazardous waste stored at the company's warehouse. However, more than 100,000 tonnes of toxic waste are estimated to remain underground.

"This is the next step in environmental rehabilitation," Ms Penchom said. "Without tackling the problem at its root, residents will continue to live in a heavy metal-contaminated environment for generations."