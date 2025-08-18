Students learn how to save, get ahead

Elementary students and their parents gather at Wat Mae Khri Pracharam in Phatthalung every Saturday to sell recyclables, turning waste into lessons on earning and saving. ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

PHATTHALUNG: In a pioneering initiative, elementary school students in Mae Khri municipality are learning the value of earning, saving and entrepreneurship, turning play and learning into tangible financial skills.

The programmes, launched by the local government, aim to empower children to become financially literate and self-reliant, to the point of being able to cover their own future school fees without depending on their parents, if needed.

Sombut Chanasit, mayor of Mae Khri municipality, said the first phase of the "education economy" programme targets all 740 students of a school under the municipality.

"We want children to understand the principles of earning money, saving, and making a living from an early age," he said.

The programme includes several components. The "waste bank" initiative encourages students to collect and sort rubbish daily, then deposit recyclables such as used water bottles at a local bank at Wat Mae Khri Pracharam every Saturday.

The deposits are converted into real savings accounts with the Government Savings Bank, providing students with both income and the chance to learn financial discipline, he said.

Organic waste is turned into compost, while recyclables are sold, and hazardous or general waste is managed by the municipality.

Another initiative, the "daily one-baht savings" project, encourages students to set aside a small amount each day to cultivate a habit of consistent saving.

Mr Sombut said the third initiative focuses on student-led trading and entrepreneurship.

Children invest their savings from the waste bank and daily savings to buy and sell items and make a profit. Markets are set up at the local walking street, where students can practice real-life commerce.

"Profits are shared among participating children and deposited back into their savings accounts, reinforcing the principles of investment and reward," he said.

The programme has produced impressive results. In just one week, the combined savings from all the student activity at the waste bank and daily one-baht deposits was 37,714 baht. Officials estimate that by the end of the first year, the students could collectively save over 1 million baht.

The municipality is aiming to expand the programme to other schools in the area.

Mr Sombat highlighted the broader impact: "As these children grow, they will have absorbed the value of earning, saving, and working. They will gain practical financial skills, learn self-reliance, and be able to fund their own education, potentially reaching university without relying on their parents."