Departing Australian caught with 4kg meth at Suvarnabhumi

Police found foil-wrapped soap bars concealing 4.26kg of methamphetamine in a suitcase of the 68-year-old Australian man arrested on Sunday at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: The Customs Department)

A 68-year-old Australian was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday after 4.26 kilogrammes of methamphetamine were found hidden inside bars of soap in his baggage as he prepared to board a flight to Western Australia.

He was arrested by narcotics and Airport Interdiction Task Force police acting on a tip-off, according to Customs Department spokesman Panthong Loykulnan.

The passenger, whose name was not released, had planned to leave on a flight to Perth in Western Australia, the spokesman said.

An x-ray of his suitcase showed a solid black object and 12 boxes of soap bars. Police cut them open and found a white substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

There was 4.26kg of the drug in total, worth about 1.2 million baht, police said.

From Oct 1, 2024, to Aug 14, 2025, the Customs Department recorded 197 cases involving smuggling of drugs, worth over 1.2 billion baht in total.