New archaeological find in northern Thailand

Listen to this article

A ranger at the entrance to newly discovered Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave, historical site in Khwae Noi forest, Phitsanulok. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Thailand has announced a new archaeological site, a cave discovered by forest rangers during a patrol into a key watershed area in the northern province of Phitsanulok.

Mongkol Khamsuk, chief of Phu Khat Wild Animal Protection Area, announced the discovery of Tham Ta Kueng on Monday.

The patrol spent three days in the remote watershed wilds of tambon Na Bua in Nakhon Thai district, from Thursday to Saturday.

They found the previously unknown, historical cave site in the Khwae Noi forest, and it will now be subject to an in-depth study, Mr Mongkol said.

It has been given then name Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave. (continues below)

“The discovery is good news for Thai archaeology and opens a door for a new dimension of research,” the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a post on Facebook. “The site is expected to be studied by archaeologists and geologists in the near future.”

The discovery reflected the importance of continuous forest patrols, the department said. They not only helped preserve the ecosystem, but in this case also made a discovery that would benefit society.