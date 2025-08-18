Senior abbot resigns from Wat Phrabatnampu amid internal investigation

Listen to this article

Pra Alongkot, the abbot (Photo: Wat Phrabatnampu)

LOP BURI - Phra Ratcha Wisutthiprachanat, better known as Luang Phor Alongkot, has announced his resignation as abbot of Wat Phrabatnampu in Lop Buri’s Mueang district. The decision, made public at 1pm Monday, comes after repeated delays in addressing mounting concerns over financial transparency and management at the temple.

The resignation follows weeks of speculation, during which the abbot postponed several planned press conferences. On Sunday, the temple remained open to tourists, but Luang Phor Alongkot was absent from his customary role of welcoming visitors. Large numbers of journalists had also gathered at the site amid widespread rumours that the temple was preparing to clarify allegations surrounding its operations.

Temple administrator Somporn Somakheng previously explained that the abbot had delayed speaking to the press because a new legal team had only recently been appointed and was still gathering evidence, while awaiting clarity from relevant state agencies. Banjerd Thepphanak, secretary of the temple’s special activities unit, added that negative media reports made it difficult to provide a comprehensive response at the time.

Monday's announcement marks a significant turning point for Luang Phor Alongkot, who has served as abbot for decades and is widely recognised for his work supporting HIV patients and disadvantaged groups.

Donation management under scrutiny

Questions have been raised about whether donations collected under Luang Phor Alongkot’s stewardship were used in accordance with their stated purposes. The Lop Buri Provincial Office of Buddhism (POB) reported that the temple receives donations through two main channels: cash and bank transfers.

In addition, six affiliated foundations have been established under the abbot’s direction, including the Thammasarak Foundation, Athorn Prachanat Foundation, Chao Khun Alongkot Merit Bank Foundation, Fha-Saang-Thai Foundation (currently in the process of dissolution), Lopburi Srisuwannaphum Buddhist Centre Foundation, and the Natha Foundation. Officials confirmed that the abbot himself does not hold executive positions within these entities, which were set up to channel funds towards charitable and social welfare projects.

The temple directly owns a six-rai plot of land in Lop Buri’s Mueang district, while an additional 33 landholdings linked to a former administrator are also under review. The temple maintains eight active bank accounts. Recently, Luang Phor Alongkot authorised lawyer Supachai Singkhalawanit to act as head of its legal team, empowered to represent the temple in disclosing and defending its financial practices.

Cash donations, officials noted, are entered into the temple’s accounts and allocated to those requesting assistance. Meanwhile, the affiliated foundations receive support in accordance with their objectives, such as aiding the poor, patients with HIV, and educational initiatives.

The local ecclesiastical authority for Khao Sam Yod subdistrict has already completed a fact-finding review, identifying irregularities in land ownership by some foundations. The committee has been instructed to resolve title transfers within 30 days and report progress to the Sangha Supreme Council.

Abbot’s academic record questioned

Meanwhile, the temple’s website has been shut down after controversy erupted over the abbot’s educational background. The biography posted online claimed he was an alumnus of Depsirin School, held an engineering degree from Kasetsart University, and a master’s degree from Australia. Investigations by reporters and police found no records to support these claims, indicating he completed only primary education.

Government response

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen confirmed he would visit the temple on Tuesday (Aug 19) following growing public concern.

“I want to see for myself how far the investigation has progressed,” Mr Suchart said. “The matter is of great importance, not only for the temple but for Buddhism in Thailand. Questions remain regarding donations to both the temple and its foundations, particularly the Jai Fha Foundation, which is tied to the controversial "Doctor Bee". The DSI [Department of Special Investigation] is already handling that case.”

Mr Suchart added that while the temple must submit financial reports to the National Office of Buddhism, donations made to foundations fall under the Interior Ministry’s oversight. He warned that loopholes could allow funds to be diverted from their intended purposes and suggested reforms may be required.

Police investigation

Separately, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) convened Monday afternoon to review evidence against Sekson Sapsubbsakul, also known as “Doctor Bee”, a self-styled medium accused of misappropriating temple donations.

Pol Col Anek Taosupap, deputy commander of the CSD, confirmed that the meeting was preliminary and no temple representatives had yet been summoned for questioning. However, he noted that investigators would welcome cooperation from Wat Phrabatnampu should its officials choose to provide testimony.

Temple administrator Somporn Somakheng said he was unaware of any immediate plans for the temple to meet with investigators, adding that legal preparations were still underway.