Cambodia using civilians to invade Thai territory, says Thai army

A 2025 satellite photo from the Royal Thai Army shows the refugee community of about 200 houses occupied by Cambodians in the yellow zone of Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo. Cambodia claims its boundary is the red line, while Thailand marks its boundary with the blue line, according to the army.

Cambodia is using its civilian population to invade Thai territory in the eastern border province of Sa Kaeo, according to the Royal Thai Army.

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Monday that Cambodians were building housing beyond the allocated refugee zone in Ban Nong Chan of tambon Non Mak Mun in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo.

He said Thailand set up a humanitarian refugee area there to help Cambodian victims fleeing internal conflict in 1977.

When the conflict inside Cambodia ended some Cambodian refugees there refused to leave. The Cambodian government then also claimed the area was Cambodian soil, and supported its citizens settling there. It expanded the Cambodian community, pressing further into Thai territory.

Thailand had been protesting against this invasion since 2014, but to no avail, Maj Gen Winthai said.

“Cambodia has insincere intentions, encouraging its citizens on the frontier to invade sovereign Thai soil. This may be aimed at avoiding direct confrontation with our military.

"It is understood that this action is the result of a well organised plot, and if Thailand responds it [Cambodia] will distort the incident to discredit Thailand and seek sympathy from the international community, as it has been doing,” the Thai army spokesman said.

“Thailand’s past humanitarian aid and generosity towards our neighbour should not be used by Cambodia to unfairly discredit Thailand,” Maj Gen Winthai said.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday Cambodians could no longer enter Thailand there because the military had now fenced off the area with concertina wire.