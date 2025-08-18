Health minister distances himself from bid to dismiss rural doctor chief

Listen to this article

Dr Supat Hasuwannakit, the director of Saba Yoi Hospital in Songkhla province, thanks supporters who rallied against his possible dismissal in Chana district on Sunday. (Photo: Dr Supat Hasuwannakit Facebook account)

Public Health Minister Somsak Theptusin said on Monday he was unaware of an attempt to axe Supat Hasuwannakit, the Rural Doctor Club president, from the bureaucracy as a probe into his alleged wrongdoing took place before his tenure.

Mr Somsak said he had not seen the result of the investigation by a panel set up by the Public Health Ministry on a possibly serious breach of discipline by Dr Supat related to the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines during the outbreak.

But the minister said he would play by the book when the outcome reached his hands to make the decision, adding he was open to a meeting to let him defend against the accusation.

Mr Somsak denied the ministry intentionally targeted Dr Supat, saying the office did not have enough manpower to look into similar cases in other hospitals and no complaints from other healthcare offices had been filed with the ministry.

The allegation occurred when Anutin Charnvirakul was the public health minister.

Dr Supat, who is the director of Saba Yoi Hospital, said on his Facebook post on Saturday he could be ordered to resign or simply be sacked from the bureaucracy over alleged irregularities in the procurement of antigen test kits during the Covid-19 outbreak. The purchase was made when he was the director of Chana Hospital in Chana district of Songkhla province.

Dr Supat was transferred to a smaller district hospital in Saba Yoi in the same province in 2023.

He denied wrongdoing and said he had not violated state procurement regulations.

Dr Supat accused Opas Karnwawingpong, the permanent secretary for public health, of being the person behind the move to oust him as he and other members of the Rural Doctor Society had strongly criticised the Disease Control Department for mishandling the coronavirus vaccines. Dr Opas was the department director-general when the country was beset by the fatal virus starting in 2022.

He alleged Dr Opas wanted to see him end his career before the permanent secretary retires at the end of September.

Dr Supat told Hfocus, an online platform dedicated to health issues, that his strong criticism of the ministry's management of the coronavirus situation, as well as his opposition to the cannabis policy and a plan to build an industrial complex project in Chana, were behind the attempt to purge him.

Dr Opas refused to talk about the issue on Monday although he stood beside the minister as he talked to reporters.

Residents and activists in Songkhla and other provinces have shown support for Dr Supat since he posted the message about his destiny, which was widely shared online.

Dr Supat on Sunday thanked all supporters who came out in person, in public and online against the ministry's attempt to axe him from the job.

"Thank you for all your support. We'll fight together," he wrote in his Facebook post on Sunday.

Dr Supat met with some villagers and activists who held a rally to back him on a beach in Chana district in Songkhla province on Sunday.