Thai govt takes Cambodian landmine saga to UN

Listen to this article

Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura at a press conference on Monday. (Screenshot)

Thailand is stepping up its response to Cambodia’s alleged use of landmines along the border by invoking mechanisms under the Ottawa Convention and inviting international observers to witness the situation firsthand.

At a briefing on Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said Thailand has lodged formal protests against Cambodia, notified Asean chair Malaysia and mobilised its UN ambassadors in Geneva and New York.

He added that Thailand will initiate formal proceedings under the Ottawa Convention before its annual meeting in December. Cambodia is a signatory to the convention. “This is intended to highlight Cambodia’s violation of the Convention and to exert pressure through the Committee on Cooperative Compliance,” Mr Nikorndej said.

Meanwhile, according to Mr Nikorndej, the Royal Thai Armed Forces have arranged a field visit for the General Border Committee’s Interim Observer Team (IOT) to Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Surin, set to take place from Monday to Wednesday.

The IOT, established during the Extraordinary GBC meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 7, includes 14 military attachés from various Asean countries.

The delegation will visit an operations centre, observe field activities and inspect sites where Thai soldiers and civilians were harmed by landmines allegedly planted by Cambodian forces.

“This will allow the IOT to witness verifiable evidence firsthand and convey the truth of Cambodia’s violations to the international community, countering disinformation and fabricated narratives,” Mr Nikorndej said.