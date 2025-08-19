Disputed village 'in Thailand'

Listen to this article

The army says this installation of barbed wire fencing in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, is meant to prevent unauthorised intrusion and deter the use of landmines by foreign forces.

The Royal Thai Army says Ban Nong Chan, which is located near the Thai-Cambodia border in Sa Kaeo province, lies within Thai territory, despite claims to the contrary by Cambodian authorities and residents along the border.

Responding to complaints from Cambodia about the army's decision to install barbed-wire fences near Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, said on Monday that the area in question lies entirely within Thailand's jurisdiction, pointing to the village's relative location to boundary markers 46 and 47 along the frontier.

The army spokesman said the barbed wire fences are not intended to demarcate national borders, but serve as temporary barriers to enhance security for Thai personnel. These measures are meant to prevent incursions and the possible use of landmines against Thai forces, he noted.

Maj Gen Winthai explained that the competing claims stem from the fact that Thailand and Cambodia have yet to agree on the location of the boundary markers. While Thailand recognises the current position of the area's boundary markers as the de facto border, Cambodia believes the markers have been moved into its territory.

This is an issue which must be resolved through bilateral mechanisms, such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), he said.

He said some areas along the border are inhabited by Cambodians because, in the 1970s, the government allowed some Cambodians fleeing the civil war to temporarily settle in the area as a gesture of goodwill.

Visible in the area is Thailand's border marker. (Photos courtesy of Army Military Force Facebook Page)

However, some of these refugees never returned to Cambodia when the civil war ended and the overall situation across the border improved, he said.

Maj Gen Winthai went on to accuse Cambodian authorities of violating previous agreements by encouraging citizens to establish permanent settlements -- both within the disputed areas and beyond -- on the Thai side of the border.

He said that the military, particularly the Burapha Task Force, has lodged formal protests over the settlements at both the local level and through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2014, without any substantive response or corrective action from Cambodia.

"Cambodia appears to be using civilians to encroach upon Thai territory ... to avoid direct military confrontation," he said. "This pattern suggests a coordinated strategy to distort the truth and undermine Thailand's credibility in the eyes of the international community."

The spokesman warned that recent actions by Cambodia suggest a deliberate attempt to provoke and manipulate the situation.

On Sunday, a large group of Cambodians gathered near the border fence at Ban Nong Chan, which was the site of a former refugee camp during Cambodia's civil war.

The group approached the barbed wire fences, shouting insults at Thai paramilitary troops stationed along the frontier. The purpose of the demonstration remains unclear.

When asked if the government will evict Cambodian citizens living in settlements within Thai jurisdiction, acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that, for now, there are no plans for such action.

The issue will be addressed in the next General Border Committee meeting on Sept 7-8 in Siem Reap, he said.