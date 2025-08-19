Governor chips in to help local hospital

Khon Kaen governor Kraisorn Kongchalad. (photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

Khon Kaen's governor has offered to donate two months of his salary to help ease the financial woes of one of the province's leading hospitals.

Governor Kraisorn Kongchalad on Monday pledged to help alleviate the liquidity crisis at Khon Kaen Hospital, which is currently running a deficit of more than one billion baht.

He also called on philanthropists nationwide to contribute towards a forthcoming charity luk thung and mor lam concert.

At a press conference at Health Promotion Centre Region 7 in Khon Kaen on Monday, Mr Kraisorn said the upcoming concert, titled "One Act of Giving: Breathing Life into Humanity", is being held on Sept 25 at the Kice International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It is being co-organised by Khon Kaen provincial office, Health Promotion Centre Region 7, the Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, the provincial tourism industry council and local government and private-sector agencies.

The initiative aims to raise funds to alleviate the hospital's financial crisis and also purchase much-needed medical equipment. Leading figures from the public and private sectors, as well as well-known luk thung and mor lam artists, singers and actors, will participate.

Mr Kraisorn, who has served in various administrative roles in Khon Kaen since 1991, highlighted the hospital's vital role as a regional referral centre caring for more than 4,000 patients daily from Khon Kaen and surrounding provinces.

He acknowledged the hospital's debt burden of more than one billion baht, saying the campaign is a way for the people of Khon Kaen and supporters nationwide to unite in supporting the hospital.

"As a gesture of thanks to the people of Khon Kaen, who have always supported me as governor, I will contribute my salary to this initiative until my retirement on Sept 30," Mr Kraisorn said. The new fiscal year begins Oct 1.

"I also volunteer to be a lead fundraiser, inviting kind-hearted Thais across the country to help provide a lifeline for patients and strengthen the hospital's capacity."

Dr Surasit Jitpitak, director of Khon Kaen Hospital, confirmed that the hospital has long struggled with debt, which previously reached 1.2 billion baht. Although government support has reduced the shortfall, it still faces a deficit of around one billion baht, despite being one of the largest hospitals in the Northeast with over 1,200 beds, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually.