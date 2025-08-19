Thai 'shadow play' to get Unesco push

Listen to this article

Nang Yai shadow play. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Ministry of Culture yesterday announced it will propose nang yai, a traditional Thai shadow play dating back to the 15th century, for Unesco listing early next year.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is currently in charge of the Culture Ministry, said Thailand will propose the "Community-based Revitalisation of Nang Yai Traditional in Thailand" (CRNT) for the Unesco Register of Good Safeguarding Practices by March 2026.

The revitalisation project, said Ms Paetongtarn, is meant to be an example of how to keep cultural heritage alive and popular at local, national and international levels.

Dating back to the 15th century, nang yai is a traditional shadow play performed at a palace, temple, or in communities that tells a story from the Ramakien, a Thai version of the Ramayana. Performers use big puppets, made from calf or buffalo hide, to cast shadows using light from a stage-side bonfire.

According to Ms Paetongtarn, these days the plays are only performed in three places in Thailand, all temples: Wat Khanon in Ratchaburi, Wat Sawang Ar-rom in Sing Buri, and Wat Baan Don in Rayong.

As only 40 of 788 projects have been listed in the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices, currently Unesco is now supporting members of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage to propose their preservation projects for the list, said Ms Paetongtarn.

Ms Paetongtarn also discussed proposing flattened rice, or khao mao, to Unesco as a joint Intangible Cultural Heritage with other Asean nations, as invited by the Philippines, sometime next year.

Khao mao, known as duman in Tagalog, is a preparation of rice made from raw, toasted, or parboiled rice grains pounded into flat flakes. It is considered to be a regional innovation emanating from Southeast Asia.